Jimmy Butler to Be Re-Evaluated After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after he came up gimpy in the fourth quarter of Friday's 121-112 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center.

According to PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck, Butler's X-rays came back negative. He will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

Butler missed a total of 23 games last season, including 17 straight from February 24 to April 5 after suffering a torn meniscus. The four-time All-Star had a successful debut year with the T-Wolves despite the injury, leading the team with 22.2 points and two steals per game.

The Timberwolves were a mess to start 2018-19, prompting them to finally grant Butler's trade demand by sending him to the Sixers on Nov. 12.

Entering Friday night, Butler was averaging 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals over his first five games with the Sixers.

If Butler can't suit up Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Brett Brown will need Landry Shamet to step into a larger role on the wing with Markelle Fultz (wrist/shoulder) already sidelined.