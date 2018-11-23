Jimmy Butler to Be Re-Evaluated After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 24, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 21, 2018 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after he came up gimpy in the fourth quarter of Friday's 121-112 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center.

According to PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck, Butler's X-rays came back negative. He will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

Butler missed a total of 23 games last season, including 17 straight from February 24 to April 5 after suffering a torn meniscus. The four-time All-Star had a successful debut year with the T-Wolves despite the injury, leading the team with 22.2 points and two steals per game.

The Timberwolves were a mess to start 2018-19, prompting them to finally grant Butler's trade demand by sending him to the Sixers on Nov. 12.

Entering Friday night, Butler was averaging 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals over his first five games with the Sixers.

If Butler can't suit up Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Brett Brown will need Landry Shamet to step into a larger role on the wing with Markelle Fultz (wrist/shoulder) already sidelined.

Related

    Robert Covington Supports Markelle Fultz Amid Bizarre Situation

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Robert Covington Supports Markelle Fultz Amid Bizarre Situation

    Nathan Beighle
    via Sixers Wire

    Report: Celtics, Lakers, 76ers Among Potential AD Spots

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Report: Celtics, Lakers, 76ers Among Potential AD Spots

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    'Tis the Season to Rep Air Santa — Grab the Merch 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'Tis the Season to Rep Air Santa — Grab the Merch 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Steph OK After Car Crash

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph OK After Car Crash

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report