Yankees Shortstop Didi Gregorius to Undergo Further Testing for Heel Injury

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius left Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a bruised left heel.

David Lennon of Newsday reported the news, noting Gregorius will undergo further testing. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters the bruise is "pretty significant" and that Gregorius could land on the disabled list.

The 28-year-old has been fairly durable since joining the Yankees, playing 155 games in 2015, 153 games in 2016 and 136 games in 2017.

Gregorius turned the corner the last two seasons from an offensive production standpoint, slashing .287/.318/.478 with 25 home runs and 87 RBI in 2017 after drilling 20 long balls the year prior.

His prowess at the plate was one reason the Bronx Bombers advanced to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series before losing to the eventual champion Houston Astros last season.

He has followed with a .268/.332/.481 slash line to go with 22 homers and 73 RBI in 2018.

The left-handed hitting Gregorius' presence helps balance a New York offense featuring righties Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez when everyone is healthy, but there are still enough pieces to tread water until the shortstop is ready to return.

The Yankees can turn toward Gleyber Torres at shortstop with the Dutchman out and rely on Neil Walker or Ronald Torreyes at second base in the meantime.