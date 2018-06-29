DeAndre Jordan Reportedly Opts out of Clippers Contract; Will Become Free Agent

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

DeAndre Jordan is reportedly headed for the open market.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner, the 29-year-old plans to decline his $24.1 million player option for the 2018-19 season and become an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the news amid rumblings that the Clippers and Dallas Mavericks were discussing a possible opt-in and trade scenario.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Mavericks will make Jordan "their top target in free agency."

Friday's move comes three years after a hectic offseason that saw Jordan—then an unrestricted free agent—reportedly back out of an agreement with the Mavericks and return to Los Angeles on a four-year, $87 million deal.

Following that roller coaster ride of a summer, Jordan was a frontcourt anchor for the Los Angeles Clippers.

In fact, Jordan was so steady that he's one of two players to have averaged at least 12 points, 13 rebounds and one block per game over the past three seasons. The other, according to Basketball Reference, is Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond.

Strong production aside, it's likely Jordan won't be back.

The Clippers acquired center Marcin Gortat from the Washington Wizards on Tuesday in exchange for guard Austin Rivers, and the Polish Hammer should slide in nicely as their stopgap center before he becomes a free agent in 2019.

As a result, all eyes will be on Jordan as he embarks on another unrestricted free-agent journey that should result in his finding his first home outside of Southern California since the Clippers drafted him in 2008.