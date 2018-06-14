Evan Longoria Hand Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Fractured Metacarpal

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants will be without one of their top offensive threats, as third baseman Evan Longoria has been diagnosed with a fractured fifth metacarpal after being hit by a pitch on the left hand in Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins.

Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reported the news.

Longoria is in the midst of his first season with the Giants following an offseason trade from the Tampa Bay Rays, and he is currently hitting .246 with 10 home runs and (a team-leading) 34 RBI.



The 11th-year veteran has long been one of Major League Baseball's most durable players, having played in at least 160 games in four straight seasons entering the 2017 campaign. Last season, he appeared in 156 contests.

The 32-year-old was the face of the franchise in Tampa ever since winning American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2008.

He made the All-Star team in each of his first three seasons but hasn't been back since then despite posting three 30-homer campaigns during that time.

After his fifth straight season with 20 or more home runs in 2017, Longoria was somewhat surprisingly dealt to San Francisco.

Longoria is now a cornerstone in the Giants lineup, and he is a key contributor in the field as well.

He is among the best defensive third basemen in baseball with three Gold Gloves to his credit, and Longoria is also one of the team's biggest leaders due to his experience and veteran presence.

Longoria's potential absence will hurt the Giants in myriad ways, but San Francisco does have a solid contingency plan in the form of two-time All-Star and one-time World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval as well as Alen Hanson, who is hitting .338 with five home runs this season.