Dylan Bundy Vomits on Field, Exits Angels vs. Yankees Due to Heat Exhaustion

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Dylan Bundy's season has hit a speed bump after the Los Angeles Angels right-hander left Monday's game against the New York Yankees after experiencing heat exhaustion.

Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu was up to bat with two outs in the second inning when Bundy began vomiting on the mound. MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger noted the 28-year-old was "visibly sweating throughout his outing" as the temperature hit 90 degrees at Yankee Stadium.

Bundy has struggled to start this season with a 6.68 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 63.1 innings through 13 starts.

The 2017 season was the first time he looked anything like the pitcher the Baltimore Orioles thought they were getting when he was drafted fourth overall in 2011. He had a 4.24 ERA with 152 strikeouts in 169.2 innings.

Things ultimately never came together for Bundy in Baltimore. He posted a 4.67 ERA in five seasons before being traded to the Angels in December 2019. He responded well to the move with a 3.29 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 65.2 innings over 11 starts.

Los Angeles is counting on Bundy to help stabilize the back of its rotation as the team pursues a playoff spot for the first time since 2014. He has stayed mostly healthy the past three seasons, making a combined 72 starts.