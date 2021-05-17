Kevin Pillar Exits Mets vs. Braves with Scary Injury After Taking Pitch to Face

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar exited Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves when he was hit in the head by a pitch from Jacob Webb in the seventh inning.

While it scored a run for the Mets because the bases were loaded, it was a scary scene that left members of both teams concerned.

Despite this setback, Pillar has been fairly durable and appeared in at least 142 games in five straight seasons from 2015 through 2019.

The outfielder was solid at the plate in the shortened 2020 campaign and slashed .288/.336/.462 with six home runs and 26 RBI while splitting time between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. He also drilled a career-best 21 long balls in 2019 for the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants.

Pillar is best known for his defense and is responsible for 53 total defensive runs saved above average in his career, per FanGraphs.

With Brandon Nimmo and Albert Almora Jr. on the injured list, the Mets turned toward Khalil Lee as a replacement for Pillar in Monday's game.