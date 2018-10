Sports World Rallies Around WWE Superstar Roman Reigns After Leukemia Revelation

CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame World Pole Climbing Championships Are Something Else NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos 🌟The Champions: Easter Eggs 🌟 The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Sweep the Leg with 'Karate Combat' Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR 'Ginger Ninja' Is the Hottest PG Prospect in 2019 Class 🌟The Champions, Ep 4: Pulisic Hits Oktoberfest 🌟 Farmers Make Rocket League with Tractor Soccer This Is Canoe Polo 😲 Shoot a Bull's-Eye with Extreme Archery 🎯 Ep 3: Mourinho Throws Dinner Party from Hell Relive Ovi and the Caps' Summer of the Cup Bodybuilder Making a Difference with Homemade Gyms How to Perfect Timed Shots in FIFA Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Right Arrow Icon

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns announced on Monday that he's relinquishing the Universal Championship due to a resurfacing of his leukemia.

Reigns stated that he's been living with the disease for 11 years and will take time away from WWE to focus on his health and family. Watch the video above to see how the sports and sports entertainment worlds have rallied around Reigns.

