Wilson Chandler to Miss 2-3 Weeks After Suffering Hamstring Injury in Preseason

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Wilson Chandler suffered a hamstring injury in Friday night's preseason opener against Melbourne United and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks, according to PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck.

The Sixers acquired the 31-year-old from the Denver Nuggets in the offseason in what was largely a cost-savings measure by Denver. Chandler will earn $12.8 million this season before hitting free agency.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, added depth on the wing after failing to sign LeBron James and Paul George and ultimately opting against meeting the San Antonio Spurs' asking price for Kawhi Leonard. Marco Belinelli, who had become a valuable bench player, also left for the Spurs in free agency.

Over his first 10 seasons, Chandler averaged 13.5 points and shot 34.1 percent from three-point range.

The Sixers still have Robert Covington and Dario Saric to line up at the 3 and 4, respectively. Furkan Korkmaz looks ready to assume a bigger role in his second season as well after a strong showing in the NBA Summer League.

The Sixers will open their regular season against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 16.