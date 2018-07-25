Andre Ethier Retirement Ceremony to Be Held Before Astros vs. Dodgers Game

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

After 12 seasons, Andre Ethier's career in Major League Baseball has come to an end.

The Dodgers announced they will honor Ethier with a pregame retirement ceremony before their Aug. 3 game against the Houston Astros.

The 36-year-old was barely able to play over the past two seasons because of injuries, only appearing in 38 games since 2016. He spent the bulk of the 2017 season on the disabled list with a herniated disk in his back.

The Dodgers tried to move Ethier before the 2015 season, with Jon Heyman, then of CBSSports.com, reporting Los Angeles was telling interested teams it would be willing to pay "about half" of the $56 million he was still owed.

After no one chose to take Ethier, he mainly served as a bench option when he was healthy enough to get on the field. The outfielder only appeared in 22 games during the 2017 season, hitting .235/.316/.441 with two homers in 34 at-bats.

Last November Los Angeles declined Ethier's option of $17.5 million for 2018, making him a free agent for the first time in his career.

Ethier denied reports that he was considering retirement, but a market for his services never developed. The regular season began without him receiving a contract offer from any team.

Despite the unceremonious end to Ethier's career, he carved out an excellent run with the Dodgers from 2006 to 2017. He was a two-time All-Star, won a Gold Glove Award in 2011 and finished sixth in NL MVP voting in 2009 after hitting a career-high 31 homers and driving in 106 runs.