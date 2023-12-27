X

    FSU's Keon Coleman Declares for 2024 NFL Draft; No. 2 WR on B/R's Big Board

    CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: Keon Coleman #4 of the Florida State Seminoles lines up before the snap during a football game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Oct 28, 2023.
    Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman officially declared for the 2024 NFL draft Wednesday.

    Former MSU wide receiver and projected first round pick Keon Coleman announces he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. <a href="https://t.co/i2OWF3mK1B">pic.twitter.com/i2OWF3mK1B</a>

    Coleman transferred to the Seminoles ahead of the 2023 season and caught 50 passes 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's the No. 2 wideout behind Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and the seventh-best overall prospect on Bleacher Report's 2024 big board.

    B/R NFL scout Derrik Klassen compared him to 2015 Pro Bowler Allen Robinson II and called him a "throwback X receiver."

    "Physicality and ball skills are the name of the game for Coleman. At 6'4" and 215 pounds, he always has his way with defensive backs," Klassen wrote. "He excels at fighting through press at the line of scrimmage, as well as using his length and strength to buy space at the top of route breaks. Coleman is even a pretty chippy blocker.

    "Coleman also leverages that strength when it comes to playing the ball in the air. His ball skills are special. He does an excellent job jostling for positioning with defensive backs before going up for the ball."

    Coleman's best performance came in his Florida State debut. He caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns as the 'Noles beat then-No. 5 LSU 45-24.

    Wednesday's announcement probably didn't come as a huge shock to FSU head coach Mike Norvell given how highly his leading receiver is thought of. But this just reinforces how much work Norvell and his staff have ahead of themselves as they rebuild the offense.

    Star quarterback Jordan Travis is moving on and Tate Rodemaker, one of his internal replacements, is entering the transfer portal. Trey Benson, who had a team-high 905 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, declared for the draft as well. Coleman isn't even the first notable pass-catcher from the Seminoles to leave early, with Johnny Wilson forgoing his remaining eligibility. Starting tight end Jaheim Bell is gone for good measure.

    While the portal allows for coaches to immediately address needs within their roster, taking a step backward might be inevitable for Florida State in the face of so much offensive turnover.