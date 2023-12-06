FSU WR Johnny Wilson Declares for 2024 NFL Draft After Seminoles' CFP Snub

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

After being snubbed by the College Football Playoff selection committee, Florida State is set to lose one of its best players to the NFL draft.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday that Seminoles wide receiver Johnny Wilson said he's foregoing his final year of eligibility to declare for the draft. The redshirt junior is reportedly projected as a top-100 pick, and he said he plans to play in the Senior Bowl.

Florida State was surprisingly left out of the top four for the College Football Playoff despite going 13-0 and winning the ACC championship. The Seminoles are set to face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Wilson ranked second on Florida State with 41 catches, 617 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He opened the year in promising fashion with back-to-back 100-yard games, but an undisclosed injury caused him to miss time and ultimately impacted his production. He showed what he can do when fully healthy with 45 receptions for 897 yards and five touchdowns in 2022, including a monster performance in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma when he finished with 202 yards on eight catches.

At 6'7" and 237 pounds, Wilson is a huge target on the outside who can take the top off a defense. Over the course of his four-year collegiate career, he has an average of 17.2 yards per reception. He spent his first two years at Arizona State before transferring to Florida State prior to the 2022 campaign.