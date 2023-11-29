Keon Coleman NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Florida State WR

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 215

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Ideal build for the position. Built like a true X receiver.

— Good agility and explosion for his size.

— Very good YAC ability. Tough to track and tackle given his blend of size and speed.

— Great play strength. Bully throughout the route and at the catch point.

— Elite ball skills. Exceptional ability to track the ball in the air and find it at its highest point.

NEGATIVES

— Average deep speed. Has more than enough speed given his size, but not a true burner.

— Footwork could be more efficient on sharp route breaks. Sometimes takes too many steps to gather himself as a route-runner.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born May 17, 2003

— 4-star recruit in Michigan State's 2021 class, per 247Sports

— Transferred to Florida State in 2023

— Two-year starter

OVERALL

Keon Coleman is a throwback X receiver.

Physicality and ball skills are the name of the game for Coleman. At 6'4" and 215 pounds, he always has his way with defensive backs. He excels at fighting through press at the line of scrimmage, as well as using his length and strength to buy space at the top of route breaks. Coleman is even a pretty chippy blocker.

Coleman also leverages that strength when it comes to playing the ball in the air. His ball skills are special. He does an excellent job jostling for positioning with defensive backs before going up for the ball.

When it comes time to get vertical, Coleman knows exactly how to track and pluck the ball at its highest point. He also has the strength to finish and come down with the ball almost every time. He is a real weapon in the red zone and other "gotta have it" situations.

As a route-runner, Coleman clears the bar. His speed is nothing special, but it's enough to consistently threaten a vertical route tree given his ball skills. Coleman also shows moments of good flexibility and explosion for a player his size. There are moments where he can take too many steps to gather himself, such as on curls and comebacks, but it's not a detrimental issue given his other skills.

Coleman also rocks with the ball in his hands. His raw blend of size and speed is threatening enough, nevermind that Coleman also has a little more wiggle to him than most 210-plus-pound receivers.

For teams looking for a top target outside the numbers, he fits the bill. Coleman's physicality and ball skills give him a high floor, and he has just enough pop down the field and with the ball in his hands to be a real difference-maker.

GRADE: 8.8 (Impact Player — First Round)

OVERALL RANK: 7

POSITION RANK: WR2

PRO COMPARISON: Allen Robinson