FSU's Trey Benson Declares for 2024 NFL Draft; No. 1 RB on B/R's Big Board

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Florida State running back Trey Benson has declared for the NFL Draft.

The junior announced his decision on social media on Sunday, noting that he will not play in the Seminoles' Orange Bowl matchup with Georgia.

Benson rushed for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, helping lead Florida State to an undefeated season and an ACC Championship. He spent two seasons with the Seminoles after playing for Oregon his freshman year.

Benson is the No. 1 running back on Bleacher Report's 2024 NFL Draft Big Board and the No. 55 overall player with a 7.3 rating.

In his three collegiate seasons, Benson collected 1,917 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. After playing limited snaps at Oregon in 2021, he joined the Seminoles and became a star. He led Florida State in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2022 and 2023, proving to be integral to the Seminoles' offensive success.

His biggest game this season came against Virginia Tech when he tallied 200 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, including an 85-yard touchdown run to put the game away.

Now Florida State will be looking to get past Georgia without its star running back. The Seminoles and Bulldogs were the first and second teams out of the College Football Playoff, so the matchup should be a fun one on Dec. 30 in Miami.