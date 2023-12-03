X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Michigan Fans Unimpressed with Offense in Win vs. Iowa in Jim Harbaugh's Return

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 3, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 02: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball for a touchdown in the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    Michigan is heading to the College Football Playoff after beating Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, 26-0 in the return of the beleaguered Jim Harbaugh to the sidelines.

    But it was hardly an impressive display, at least on the offensive side of the ball.

    That unit struggled to get much going against the stalwart Iowa defense, with one of their touchdowns coming after a long punt return and another after a controversial fumble called against the Hawkeyes:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    WHAT A PUNT RETURN BY MORGAN<br><br>@UMichFootbal <a href="https://t.co/fbF0RRCDEA">pic.twitter.com/fbF0RRCDEA</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Death, Taxes and Blake Corum rushing TDs 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichFootball</a> makes it 10-0 <a href="https://t.co/GNUWzdb9qv">pic.twitter.com/GNUWzdb9qv</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Another look at the fumble ruling against Iowa 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FOXFieldPass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FOXFieldPass</a><br><br>Do you agree with the call? <a href="https://t.co/rOj5qlJaXn">pic.twitter.com/rOj5qlJaXn</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    No surprise here 😤<br><br>Blake Corum punches it in for a <a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichFootball</a> TD <a href="https://t.co/oLLL8djEBM">pic.twitter.com/oLLL8djEBM</a>

    The Wolverines had 215 yards from scrimmage and only 66 on the ground on 34 attempts. They were just 3-of-15 on third down. Multiple drops from open receivers killed drives. If it weren't for a trio of Iowa turnovers—and the Hawkeyes' complete inability to muster anything positive on offense—this might have been a far different result.

    Iowa exposed Michigan's potentially fatal flaw—if the Wolverines can't effectively establish the line of scrimmage and run the ball, they're going to struggle to generate offense, especially against more talented teams. It's possible the season-ending injury to star offensive lineman Zak Zinter played a big role in those struggles.

    While the Michigan defense and special teams deserves props for playing at an elite level on Saturday night, it has to be noted that the impotent Iowa offense certainly helped their cause. So understandably, fans and pundits alike focused more on the lackluster showing from the offense:

    Adam Spencer @AdamSpencer4

    Michigan and FSU trying to impress the CFP committee: <a href="https://t.co/xRORlIUTHX">pic.twitter.com/xRORlIUTHX</a>

    Michigan Fans Unimpressed with Offense in Win vs. Iowa in Jim Harbaugh's Return
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    💫🅰️♈️🆔 @ADavidHaleJoint

    How can you put this team in the playoff? Game's basically a rock fight, no downfield passing attack, ground game stymied by too many defenders in the box, and opponent basically gifted you points.<br><br>But enough about Michigan...

    Matt Smith @SamENole

    Michigan and FSU just played identical first half's outside of one punt return. They have their starting QB, FSU has their 3rd string QB. <br><br>Only FSU getting criticized for not looking the part.

    Tyler Duffy @tyduffy

    The problem for Iowa is Michigan is better at being Iowa than Iowa.

    Michael Wiggins @UGATillIDie

    Bama is gonna whip Michigan up and down the field in the 1 v 4 matchup.

    Dr. Dan Weiner, Internet M.D. @ReallyDanWeiner

    Why is nobody talking about how there should be an actual debate about whether Michigan or Washington should be #1?

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Michigan has two touchdowns. One was scored when a punt return set the offense up inside the Iowa 5. The other came when a turnover set the offense up inside the Iowa 5.<br><br>I can't imagine what Phil Parker and his players are thinking right now. <a href="https://t.co/oW4R1arkwq">https://t.co/oW4R1arkwq</a>

    David Eickholt @DavidEickholt

    The combined yardage of Michigan's touchdown drives: 11

    Hooch @iamHooch

    Absolutely terrible offensive performance by Michigan football tonight.... Embarrassing

    Tom @tomarmetta

    Poor game plan by Michigan offensive staff

    Michael @I_Am_Tayl0rMade

    Sorry but this Michigan team is getting rolled in the playoff.

    FootballHER @JS_footballHER

    Michigan's O line looks especially weak tonight. Yikes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a>

    While it was ugly, Michigan probably still won convincingly enough to hold onto the top spot in the CFP. The Wolverines came into the week ranked ahead of Washington and handled their business, even if the Huskies' second victory over Oregon this season was the more impressive win.

    The Wolverines don't need to apologize for winning ugly. All they needed to do was win to get into the CFP, and they did so in a fashion where the result never felt particularly in doubt.

    But the Iowa defense undoubtedly gave Michigan's upcoming playoff opponent some very interesting tape to dissect. This is a very good and very balanced team in all three phases, but if Michigan can't successfully run the ball in the playoff they might be in real trouble.