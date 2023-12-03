Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for Top Teams Ahead of Final CFP Poll Reveal

Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The College Football Playoff picture was completely shaken up on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia lost to No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship game by the final score of 27-24, giving the Crimson Tide hope of a CFP appearance while the Bulldogs' chances of being selected dwindled despite owning a perfect 12-0 record prior to Saturday's action.

Elsewhere, No. 2 Michigan likely punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff with a convincing 26-0 win over No. 16 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game. No. 7 Texas greatly improved its chances of being named one of the final four teams after a 49-21 victory against No. 18 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship.

On Friday night, Michael Penix Jr. and No. 3 Washington ended the CFP dreams of Bo Nix and No. 5 Oregon after the Huskies pulled off a hard-fought 34-31 win to take home the final Pac-12 Championship trophy.

Despite starting backup quarterback Brock Glenn under center, No. 4 Florida State's defense help up strong against No. 14 Louisville's offense to help the Seminoles remain unbeaten and secure an ACC Championship game win by the final score of 16-6.

Some teams strengthened their chances of making the College Football Playoff, others clinched their spots, and a few suffered defeats that will likely take them out of consideration entirely. Prior to the release of the final CFP rankings reveal, here are the predictions for the upcoming New Year's Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Florida State

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas

Remaining New Year's Six

Fiesta Bowl: Missouri vs. Liberty

Orange Bowl: Louisville vs. Ohio State

Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Penn State

Cotton Bowl: Oregon vs. Alabama

Although Alabama bounced back from a slow start to finish with a statement win in the SEC Championship game over head coach Kirby Smart's Bulldogs, there are a couple factors that could keep them on the outside looking in.

Despite owning an identical record as Texas while both teams won their respective conferences, the Longhorns defeated the Crimson Tide in Week 2. Quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns as Texas won by two scores, defeating head coach Nick Saban's squad 34-24.

While Florida State standout quarterback Jordan Travis is out for the season after suffering a significant leg injury during the team's 58-13 win against North Alabama in Week 12, it's difficult to imagine an undefeated champion in a Power Five conference getting bumped out of the College Football Playoff.

However, CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan acknowledged the difference in Florida State's production without its star signal-caller.

"Different team without Jordan Travis," he said, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "It's more than one player, but obviously, they are a different team without Jordan Travis."

Still, the Seminoles' defense looked strong. They allowed just six points against a Louisville team that entered the contest averaging 30.9 points per game, the fifth-highest mark in the ACC. It'll be a close finish between the Seminoles and the Crimson Tide to become the No. 4 ranked-team, but head coach Mike Norvell's unit might have a slight edge.