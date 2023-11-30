Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Sells Out 2024 MLS Regular Season Tickets

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The 2023 MLS regular season ended two weeks ago. Inter Miami have already sold out of season tickets for the 2024 campaign.

The club announced Thursday that single-match tickets will still be made available once the schedule for next season is announced, but season-ticket packages are no longer available.

No surprises there—Lionel Messi made Inter Miami the hottest draw in MLS, even after the club nearly doubled their prices for next season.

Messi brought along his old Barcelona pals, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and the 2022 World Cup champion helped lead Inter Miami to a Leagues Cup title. Messi was superb in that competition, scoring 10 goals and adding an assist in seven matches.

He couldn't lead the team into playoff contention, however, as Inter Miami had dug too deep a hole before his arrival. But expectations are sky-high for the 2024 campaign.

And another former teammate, star striker Luis Suárez, is expected to join the club for next season, giving them even more firepower. Suddenly, Miami is the epicenter of the MLS universe.

Messi is easily the biggest star to ever play in the competition. Other big names have graced the league, such as Inter Miami's current president and co-owner, David Beckham, along with Carlos Valderrama, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Didier Drogba and Steven Gerrard.

But Messi is the G.O.A.T. and was coming off a World Cup triumph with Argentina. His arrival was Michael Jordan playing in the EuroLeague, or Tom Brady in the CFL. And even at 36 years of age he wasn't past his prime and was immediately the best player in MLS by a wide margin.