Video: Lionel Messi, Argentina Pulled From Field vs. Brazil Due to Fights in Stands

Video: Lionel Messi, Argentina Pulled From Field vs. Brazil Due to Fights in StandsNovember 22, 2023
Argentina's players left the pitch at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium before Tuesday's Conmebol World Cup qualifier against Brazil due to fighting in the stands between supporters of the rival nations, according to multiple reports.
The Athletic @TheAthletic
NSFW: Argentina pulled their players off the pitch at the start of the game vs. Brazil because of fights in the stands.<br><br>There were 22 fouls with just one shot on target in the first half.<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/TyCSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TyCSports</a> <a href="https://t.co/Uu78PgaIhu">pic.twitter.com/Uu78PgaIhu</a>
The game was delayed for 30 minutes before Argentina returned to the pitch and the game kicked off. Brazil's team stayed on the pitch during the delay.
Argentina, which took the lead in the 61st minute on a Nicolás Otamendi, came into the game atop South American qualifying on 12 points after five games. Brazil was fifth in qualifying on seven points, though a loss would drop them to sixth after Ecuador won earlier on Tuesday.
Argentina is the defending World Cup champions.