Video: Lionel Messi, Argentina Pulled From Field vs. Brazil Due to Fights in Stands

Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Argentina's players left the pitch at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium before Tuesday's Conmebol World Cup qualifier against Brazil due to fighting in the stands between supporters of the rival nations, according to multiple reports.

The game was delayed for 30 minutes before Argentina returned to the pitch and the game kicked off. Brazil's team stayed on the pitch during the delay.

Argentina, which took the lead in the 61st minute on a Nicolás Otamendi, came into the game atop South American qualifying on 12 points after five games. Brazil was fifth in qualifying on seven points, though a loss would drop them to sixth after Ecuador won earlier on Tuesday.