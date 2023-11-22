X

    Video: Lionel Messi, Argentina Pulled From Field vs. Brazil Due to Fights in Stands

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 22, 2023

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi of Argentina and teammates react as police officers clash with fans prior to a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on November 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The match was delayed due to incidents in the stands. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)
    Wagner Meier/Getty Images

    Argentina's players left the pitch at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium before Tuesday's Conmebol World Cup qualifier against Brazil due to fighting in the stands between supporters of the rival nations, according to multiple reports.

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    NSFW: Argentina pulled their players off the pitch at the start of the game vs. Brazil because of fights in the stands.<br><br>There were 22 fouls with just one shot on target in the first half.<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/TyCSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TyCSports</a> <a href="https://t.co/Uu78PgaIhu">pic.twitter.com/Uu78PgaIhu</a>

    Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

    🚨🇧🇷🇦🇷 Crazy scenes in the stands at Maracanã between Brazilian police and Argentina fans.<br><br>Full footage by <a href="https://twitter.com/_igorrodrigues?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_igorrodrigues</a> 🎥 <a href="https://t.co/lF4uzyI8A9">pic.twitter.com/lF4uzyI8A9</a>

    Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

    🚨 Lionel Messi and the Argentina team walking towards the Argentina fans that are getting hit by security.<a href="https://t.co/l6V7BAneyM">pic.twitter.com/l6V7BAneyM</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Lionel Messi and Argentina walked off the pitch at the beginning of the Brazil-Argentina match as the game had been delayed after fights broke out in the stands of the Maracanã <a href="https://t.co/ao2LULcqX5">pic.twitter.com/ao2LULcqX5</a>

    The game was delayed for 30 minutes before Argentina returned to the pitch and the game kicked off. Brazil's team stayed on the pitch during the delay.

    Argentina, which took the lead in the 61st minute on a Nicolás Otamendi, came into the game atop South American qualifying on 12 points after five games. Brazil was fifth in qualifying on seven points, though a loss would drop them to sixth after Ecuador won earlier on Tuesday.

    Argentina is the defending World Cup champions.

