Buying or Selling Early Offseason MLB Trade and Free-Agency Rumors

2 of 8

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Astros have serious decisions to make about the futures of some of their most established stars.

Second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman are in the final years of their contracts. Both are represented by agent Scott Boras and believed to be priority signings for Astros general manager Dana Brown.

Two-time All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker, who has won Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards in the past two seasons, is a different story. He's much younger, entering his age-27 season, and has two more years left of club control.

Yet arbitration was touchy between Tucker and the Astros last year, with the team allowed to pay him $5 million instead of the $7.5 million for which he petitioned.

Tucker is bound for a lucrative, long-term deal beyond six years, unlike what the Astros are accustomed to giving. If they see the writing on the wall with the two-time All-Star, they could look to move him early and collect the compensatory pick that comes with losing him.