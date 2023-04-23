Astros GM Talks Altuve, Bregman Contracts: 'My Prayer Is That They Both Retire Here'

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

For Houston fans who want both Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman to retire as lifelong Astros, that reality may become settled soon.

In an appearance on The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, Astros general manager Dana Brown was asked about where contract talks are with his two franchise cornerstones. While he confirmed that the conversations are currently not on the table, he did express a mutual desire between the players and the organization.

"We realize how important these guys are to the franchise," Brown said. "They've been good players here, and at the end of the day, my prayer is that they both retire here."

Brown mentioned how Altuve has expressed his appreciation for the city and the team, and how Bregman has his life in a comfortable spot.

"At the end of the day, we realize that Altuve loves playing here," Brown said. "He'll love to continue his career, finish his career here in Houston,"

"Bregman pretty much has his whole family here. His family don't live too far away; his immediate family is from the area. At the end of the day, I think we'll get both guys done."

Both players are under contract through the 2024 seasons. Altuve is set to make $29 million in 2023, while Bregman will make $30.5 million. They are 32 and 29, respectively.

Altuve is an eight-time All-Star and career .307 hitter. Bregman is a two-time All-Star and career .276 hitter. Both players were vital pieces to the Astros' World Series titles in 2017 and 2022.