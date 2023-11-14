X

MLB

    Report: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Expected to Be Posted This Week amid Yankees, Mets Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 14, 2023

    BUNKYO CITY, JAPAN - MARCH 12: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of Team Japan reacts after pitching during Game 8 of Pool B between Team Japan and Team Australia at Tokyo Dome on Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Bunkyo City, Japan. (Photo by Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to be officially posted this week, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    The Orix Buffaloes announced on Nov. 5 they intend to post the right-hander, paving the way for him to sign with an MLB team. Passan cited the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays as the teams that might make a run at him.

