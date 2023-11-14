Report: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Expected to Be Posted This Week amid Yankees, Mets Rumors

Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to be officially posted this week, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Orix Buffaloes announced on Nov. 5 they intend to post the right-hander, paving the way for him to sign with an MLB team. Passan cited the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays as the teams that might make a run at him.

