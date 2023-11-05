X

MLB

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto Posting Approved by Orix Before 2023 MLB Free Agency amid Rumors

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 5, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of Team Japan reacts in the fifth inning against Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    The Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball announced Sunday that star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto would be posted, giving MLB teams a 45-day window to negotiate and sign him to a deal.

    Jon Morosi @jonmorosi

    NEWS: The Orix Buffaloes will post Yoshinobu Yamamoto for <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> teams, per official club announcement released moments after the Game 7 loss.<br><br>The next step is the formal declaration of the posting window, which could happen in the coming days. <br><br>h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/JCoskrey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JCoskrey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/4RY1xBk6LP">https://t.co/4RY1xBk6LP</a>

    The team that signs him would then pay Orix a posting fee based on the total amount of the contract.

