Yoshinobu Yamamoto Posting Approved by Orix Before 2023 MLB Free Agency amid Rumors

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Posting Approved by Orix Before 2023 MLB Free Agency amid RumorsNovember 5, 2023
The Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball announced Sunday that star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto would be posted, giving MLB teams a 45-day window to negotiate and sign him to a deal.
Jon Morosi @jonmorosi
NEWS: The Orix Buffaloes will post Yoshinobu Yamamoto for <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> teams, per official club announcement released moments after the Game 7 loss.<br><br>The next step is the formal declaration of the posting window, which could happen in the coming days. <br><br>h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/JCoskrey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JCoskrey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/4RY1xBk6LP">https://t.co/4RY1xBk6LP</a>
The team that signs him would then pay Orix a posting fee based on the total amount of the contract.
