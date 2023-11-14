Emma Hayes Hired as USWNT HC; Gets Record Contract to Replace Vlatko Andonovksi

Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The United States women's national team announced the appointment of Emma Hayes as its new head coach on Tuesday, replacing Vlatko Andonovksi.

"This is a huge honor to be given the opportunity to coach the most incredible team in world football history," the departing Chelsea manager said in a statement. "The feelings and connection I have for this team and for this country run deep. I've dreamed about coaching the USA for a long time so to get this opportunity is a dream come true."

"I know there is work to do to achieve our goals of winning consistently at the highest levels," she added. "To get there, it will require dedication, devotion and collaboration from the players, staff and everyone at the U.S. Soccer Federation."

Hayes will finish the 2023-24 season with Chelsea and then take over as the USWNT manager two months ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Interim head coach Twila Kilgore will manage the USWNT until that time.

Hayes will be the highest-paid women's manager in the world.

