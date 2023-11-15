Ranking Blue Jays 3B Matt Chapman's Top 10 Landing Spots Ahead of MLB Free Agency

1 of 11

David Berding/Getty Images

If Chapman is nothing else, he's certainly an elite defender.

The seven-year veteran of the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays won his fourth Gold Glove last week. He's otherwise a two-time Platinum Glove winner who leads all defenders in Defensive Runs Saved over the last six seasons.

Chapman's bat, on the other hand, is more of a question mark.

His first 422 games yielded a firmly above average 127 OPS+ and 84 home runs. But since he had hip surgery in Sep. 2020, his production has sagged to a 108 OPS+ and 71 home runs over 446 games. There's a lot of swing and miss in his game, as he landed in the 16th percentile for strikeout rate in 2023.

On the plus side, Chapman was in the 78th percentile for walk rate and in the 100th percentile for hard-hit rate. Teams can look at these things and wonder if maybe he's only a small tweak or two from reemerging as a consistent offensive force.

Javier Báez and Trevor Story landed $140 million contracts two winters ago in the face of questions pertaining to their abilities. Even though he's now attached to draft pick compensation after rejecting the qualifying offer, Chapman may be ticketed for that same neighborhood. Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Trade Rumors have both flagged him for a $150 million deal.

As for teams who need help at the hot corner and who could have that kind of money to spend, let's rank 10 possibilities based on how much sense they make for Chapman.