The NBA's Best Surprises and Biggest Disappointments So Far

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Scoot Henderson has only played in five games as he recovers from an ankle injury, which means we're working with an incredibly small sample here. But those early returns, limited as they've been, haven't exactly been positive for a player expected to challenge Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the first-year crop for rookie supremacy.

Guards new to the Association often struggle to find efficient shooting looks and typically rack up unnecessary turnovers as they adjust to the lightning-quick speed of defenders at the sport's highest level. Henderson, despite his obvious athletic gifts and exospheric ceiling, has been no exception.

Averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 assists through those five apearances, he's shot 34.6 percent from the field, drained just two of his 21 three-point attempts (9.5 percent) and racked up 20 turnovers to 23 assists. His minus-12.1 box plus/minus is the league's second-worst mark among players with at least five appearances to their credit, beating out only Julian Champagnie's minus-16.6 BPM for the San Antonio Spurs.

Henderson is obviously a dynamic force in the open court. He's a gifted distributor already finding advanced passing angles. But the overall returns haven't matched the hype to this point, and missing another few weeks with the ankle injury, per The Athletic's Shams Charania, will only make it harder for him to get back on track expediently.

Fortunately for Rip City, though, a five-game sample, disappointing as it may be, is just that: a five-game sample.

Buy/sell: Rookie struggles are as predictable as the sun rising, and they don't often last long for players of Henderson's caliber.