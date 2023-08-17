7 NBA Teams Nobody Is Talking About but Should Be

0 of 7

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Attention in the NBA is a fickle beast.

Established contenders such as the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns enjoy plenty of it, though the rub is the increased pressure that comes with such intense scrutiny. The same is true of big-market squads perpetually propped up by relentless media coverage, in some cases deserved and undeserved in others (see: Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks).

Throw in dynastic organizations trying to hold on for a little longer—the Golden State Warriors, for example—and the collective basketball consciousness has almost exhausted its share of the attention pie.

However, a handful of squads deserve more. Far more.

Whether buoyed by stars surging higher up the individual ladder, bolstered by incoming talents, overshadowed by off-court drama or simply in possession of so much upside that mini-breakouts are all but guaranteed, these seven teams deserve more love during the late-offseason portion of the NBA calendar.

That will change if they start winning games that count at higher rates than expected.