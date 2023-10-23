NBA Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Start On Opening Night

28 of 30

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks were second in the most recent edition of the power rankings (which published in the aftermath of the Lillard trade). This tiny slide to third is the result of two things.

First, and we'll talk more about this in a bit, is the fact that the Celtics have looked great in the preseason. Second is the fact that there's already a little drama for Milwaukee.

With less than a week to go before the regular season starts, the Bucks' top assistant stepped down from his post.

The Athletic's Shams Charania described a practice incident that involved new head coach Adrian Griffin "yelling" at Terry Stotts in front of players, but The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, in an episode of The Mismatch podcast, shared a different description. O'Connor said he was told Stotts was "cussed out."

Either way, whatever happened was enough to push Stotts out the door. And now, the Bucks are without the experienced coach who was tasked with essentially being the team's offensive coordinator.