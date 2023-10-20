Every NBA Team's Biggest Takeaway From 2023 Preseason

28 of 30

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings are coming off their best season in a couple of decades (48 wins, their first playoff berth since 2006), but they may be the most likely squad to take a step back in the upper tier of the Western Conference.

Sacramento wasn't exactly exposed through the first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors. Still, opposing teams may have a better idea of how to offensively attack Domantas Sabonis and the rest of the Kings' roster—and a relatively lackluster preseason may reflect that.

The Kings remain an offensive powerhouse, but there's plenty to be concerned about on the defensive end (coach Mike Brown has a lot of work to do to level up his team defensively).

Also, while Sasha Vezenkov received three percent of the "Who will win the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year" vote in the annual GM survey, per John Schuhmann of NBA.com, it looks like he needs some time to adapt to the NBA following his move from EuroLeague side Olympiacos.