76ers' James Harden Fined $100K After Calling Daryl Morey a 'Liar' amid Trade Rumors

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden's decision to publicly air out the dirty laundry regarding Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is going to cost him.

The NBA fined Harden $100,000 Tuesday for his recent comments about Morey.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported the fine.

During an Adidas marketing event in China on Aug. 14, Harden told the crowd Morey is a "liar" and he "will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

