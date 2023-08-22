X

    76ers' James Harden Fined $100K After Calling Daryl Morey a 'Liar' amid Trade Rumors

    Adam WellsAugust 22, 2023

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    James Harden's decision to publicly air out the dirty laundry regarding Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is going to cost him.

    The NBA fined Harden $100,000 Tuesday for his recent comments about Morey.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    The following has been released by the NBA. <a href="https://t.co/j3VZLxgXA5">pic.twitter.com/j3VZLxgXA5</a>

    Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported the fine.

    During an Adidas marketing event in China on Aug. 14, Harden told the crowd Morey is a "liar" and he "will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    James Harden: "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of." <a href="https://t.co/AmHJ0WwbF2">pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

