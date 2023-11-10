The Top 10 Landing Spots for White Sox SP Dylan Cease amid MLB Trade Rumors

1 of 12

Cease showed in 2022 just how good he can be.

He made 32 starts and logged a 2.20 ERA over 184 innings, with 227 strikeouts. Though he finished second in the voting, he finished ahead of American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander in rWAR.

On either side of that one great year, however, are four middling ones. That includes this past season, which Cease finished with a 4.58 ERA while adding 79 walks to his league-leading 259 since 2020.

The 27-year-old also lost 1.2 mph off his average fastball from 2022 and 2023. And while it was still good, his slider was not the elite pitch in '23 that it had been the previous year, when it had the highest run value of any pitch.

There's also the complicating factor that scarcity is not an issue this winter. The free-agent market features starters such as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Sonny Gray and more, while Corbin Burnes, Shane Bieber and Tyler Glasnow are likewise trade candidates.

Yet the White Sox do have some leverage stemming from the reality that they don't need to trade Cease. He's under club control through 2025, so they can hold out for an offer to their liking and keep him if one doesn't come.

Recent trades of José Berríos and Pablo López offer some clues as to what the White Sox might command for Cease. The former netted the Minnesota Twins two of the Toronto Blue Jays' five best prospects, while the latter scored Luis Arraez for the Miami Marlins.

After first touching on a few honorable mentions, this is the part where we start pitching potential trade partners and packages for Cease, ranked in order from least plausible to most plausible.