Report: MLB Cancels Remainder of GM Meetings After Virus Impacts 'More Than 30' Execs

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Baseball ended its annual General Mangers Meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona early due to a virus that has impacted a number of people in attendance.

Per Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein, MLB made the decision to cancel the remainder of the meetings on Wednesday after "more than 30" people came down with an illness.

Apstein noted earlier in the day that several league officials in attendance were dealing with an "undetermined stomach ailment" that was initially believed to be foodborne, but is now believed to be a virus.

The initial thought of a foodborne illness was because most of the people who were initially affected shared a lunch buffet at the resort where the meetings were being held.

MLB took steps on Wednesday to try and prevent additional illnesses, per Apstein:

"Out of an abundance of caution, the league requested food servers at the Omni Montelucia Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., site of the event, wear masks and gloves on Wednesday and barred executives from serving themselves. The league also sent a memo to teams, asking them to report illnesses so officials can track the outbreak, and offering assistance from the Diamondbacks' team doctors. Nearly every team has been hit, as has the league office, which has seen some eight officials felled."

The meetings began on Tuesday and were scheduled to end Thursday. The event is primarily used as a session for executives from all 30 teams to meet and discuss various topics about the sport related to the most recent season and bigger-picture items.

It's rare that major business related to players, like trades and free agency, happens at the GM meetings. The highest-profile event that typically occurs is agent Scott Boras' state of the union address where he discusses various topics and makes a lot of bad puns.

The next major event on the MLB calendar is the winter meetings. It will be held in Nashville, Tennessee from Dec. 4-7.