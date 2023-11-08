Daniel Jones on Giants Possibly Drafting QB: I'm Focused on What I'm Doing Right Now

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The New York Giants could potentially select Daniel Jones' replacement in the 2024 draft, but the veteran quarterback isn't worried about that possibility as he rehabs from a torn ACL.

Jones told reporters Wednesday when asked about the possibility the Giants will draft a quarterback this spring:

"I'm focused on what I'm doing right now and what I can control what's in front of me and that's this rehab process, my knee and healing that up and then doing everything I can to help this team finish strong and play well. That's what I'm focused on and I'm excited to watch these guys finish up."

Speculation about the Giants potentially drafting a quarterback in 2024 arose after general manager Joe Schoen was in attendance for a matchup between the Washington Huskies and USC Trojans earlier this month.

The game featured two of the best signal-callers in the 2024 draft class in Michael Penix Jr. and Caleb Williams.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport then reported on Monday that the Giants could target a quarterback in the 2024 draft after Jones tore his ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

"[Jones] is on the books next year for $35 million fully guaranteed. He's not going anywhere, but they may be bad enough to draft a quarterback highly in this coming draft," Rapoport said.

The Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension in March after he showed signs of improvement during the 2022 campaign and led the franchise into the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

However, Jones' performance this season has cast doubt on his future in New York. Before tearing his ACL, he completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 909 yards and two touchdowns against six interceptions in six games, in addition to rushing for 206 yards and one score.

Those numbers aren't promising, and with the Giants sitting fourth in the NFC East with a 2-7 record and having the potential to land a top pick in the 2024 draft, the team would be foolish to not consider selecting a signal-caller.

Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is considered the best available.

The USC standout is the top-ranked quarterback on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's 2024 draft big board. The other on the list of the top 30 players is UNC's Drake Maye.