Rapoport: Giants Could Target QB in 2024 NFL Draft After Daniel Jones' Knee Injury

With the news of Daniel Jones tearing his ACL coming down Monday, it may be time for the New York Giants to have their eyes on the future.

The not so distant future.

And sitting at 2-7 through nine games, New York is in prime position to contend for the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft and may have an opportunity to select its franchise quarterback of the future in someone like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport talked about the possibility of the Giants choosing that route Monday.

"They may be bad enough to draft a quarterback highly in this coming draft," Rapoport said.

Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo also discussed the possibility on The Insiders:

If the draft were tomorrow, New York would hold the No. 4 overall pick, per Tankathon. They trail the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers—who traded that pick to Chicago—and the Chicago Bears in the draft order.

The Giants may have to move up at least one slot if they want to secure Williams or Maye. And given that they'll be without Jones for the rest of the season, it's not hard to envision that being a possibility.

It'd be hard for New York to move on from Jones, especially considering that it gave the former first-round pick a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason. But if the opportunity comes around to take a better prospect, general manager Joe Schoen may have to do it.

Schoen was actually in Los Angeles over the weekend to watch Williams and USC take on Michale Penix Jr. and Washington. Williams threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.