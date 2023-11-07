Rapoport: Giants Could Target QB in 2024 NFL Draft After Daniel Jones' Knee Injury

Rapoport: Giants Could Target QB in 2024 NFL Draft After Daniel Jones' Knee InjuryNovember 7, 2023
With the news of Daniel Jones tearing his ACL coming down Monday, it may be time for the New York Giants to have their eyes on the future.
The not so distant future.
And sitting at 2-7 through nine games, New York is in prime position to contend for the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft and may have an opportunity to select its franchise quarterback of the future in someone like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport talked about the possibility of the Giants choosing that route Monday.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLGameDay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLGameDay</a> Kickoff: The focus was on QB news, as the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> lost Daniel Jones for the season, but the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZCardinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AZCardinals</a> get back their starter Kyler Murray. <a href="https://t.co/UdAIgY1YPA">pic.twitter.com/UdAIgY1YPA</a>
"They may be bad enough to draft a quarterback highly in this coming draft," Rapoport said.
Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo also discussed the possibility on The Insiders:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a>' season from hell continues with Daniel Jones tearing his ACL. Where do they go from here? We discussed it today on The Insiders.<br><br>📺📱💻 Full episode (and all past episodes) on-demand on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a>: <a href="https://t.co/A1tEgPUyhq">https://t.co/A1tEgPUyhq</a> <a href="https://t.co/CnYiumG78I">pic.twitter.com/CnYiumG78I</a>
If the draft were tomorrow, New York would hold the No. 4 overall pick, per Tankathon. They trail the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers—who traded that pick to Chicago—and the Chicago Bears in the draft order.
The Giants may have to move up at least one slot if they want to secure Williams or Maye. And given that they'll be without Jones for the rest of the season, it's not hard to envision that being a possibility.
It'd be hard for New York to move on from Jones, especially considering that it gave the former first-round pick a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason. But if the opportunity comes around to take a better prospect, general manager Joe Schoen may have to do it.
Schoen was actually in Los Angeles over the weekend to watch Williams and USC take on Michale Penix Jr. and Washington. Williams threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.
Meanwhile, Jones threw for 902 yards with just two touchdowns and six interceptions in six starts this season. He has over 12,000 yards, 62 touchdowns and 40 interceptions since entering the league in 2019.