    Giants GM Joe Schoen Attends Caleb Williams, USC vs. Michael Penix Jr., Washington

    Erin WalshNovember 4, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 01: New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New York Giants could be in the market for a new quarterback.

    Giants general manager Joe Schoen is in attendance for Saturday's matchup between the No. 5 Washington Huskies and No. 24 USC Trojans, which features two of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 draft class in Michael Penix Jr. and Caleb Williams.

    Yahoo Sports NFL @YahooSportsNFL

    Giants GM Joe Schoen in attendance for Caleb Williams vs. Michael Penix Jr. 👀 <a href="https://t.co/MbJVHvxCMb">pic.twitter.com/MbJVHvxCMb</a>

