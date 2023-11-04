Giants GM Joe Schoen Attends Caleb Williams, USC vs. Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Giants GM Joe Schoen Attends Caleb Williams, USC vs. Michael Penix Jr., WashingtonNovember 4, 2023
Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The New York Giants could be in the market for a new quarterback.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen is in attendance for Saturday's matchup between the No. 5 Washington Huskies and No. 24 USC Trojans, which features two of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 draft class in Michael Penix Jr. and Caleb Williams.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.