NBA Stars Trending the Wrong Way

Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

I'm not in the habit of betting against a 22-year-old who's getting to the rim more and has proven to be a viable long-range weapon. At the same time, opening the year by knocking down 25 percent of his twos (31 percent at the basket) and his threes is pretty darn troubling.

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Defensive attention has necessitated Brunson taking a step back for stretches while also forcing him to, if you can believe it, work even harder for what he gets inside the rainbow.

Nobody should be out on him, but the Knicks half-court offense will remain at a staunch deficit so long as he's struggling to find nylon on his twos (34.1) and not getting to the foul line nearly as often.

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Feel free to insert your Julius "Every Other Year" Randle joke here. His passing process this season has bordered on admirable—and largely spares him from overall inclusion.

The shot-making? Yeah, that's a different story. Randle is hitting just 27.8 percent of his twos, including a mind-meltingly bad 8 percent clip at the rim (1-of-12). If nothing else, his efficiency is worth monitoring because of the, you know, every-other-year thing.

Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets

Shooting under 40 percent on twos and below 35 percent on threes is... not good. VanVleet has grappled with inefficiency inside the arc before, but that's part of the problem.

So, too, is the fact he's already working off a down year from three and doesn't have the proven helping hands around him to ensure his shot quality dramatically improves.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Benefit of the doubt still lies with Young. But it's flimsier than ever. For the moment,