Why Your Favorite Team Won't Win the 2024 NBA Title

This year's Houston Rockets should be appreciably better than last year's squad. But that's a lot like saying Day 2 post-apocalypse will be much improved from Day 1.

Spending on impact free agents—and avoiding the ultra-divergent James Harden timeline—has legitimate merit. It does not equate to a stable direction. Nor was Houston's problem strictly needing more adults in the room.

Kevin Porter Jr. is currently away from the organization after being credibly charged with felony assault and strangulation following an incident in a Manhattan hotel on the morning of September 11 in which he allegedly hit his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, multiple times and placed his hands around her neck. Houston's response? Attempting to trade him. Spare me the diatribe about how the CBA doesn't allow them to discipline him, officially, prior to the end of an investigation.

The Rockets are not victims in all this—not even close. There's a reason Porter's contract is so loosely guaranteed. They understood he was a problematic wild card. They were only able to trade for him in the first place because of other red flags, and according to ClutchFans, they repeatedly covered up for and enabled issues off the court while planning around his on-court presence as if he was a can't-miss cornerstone.

Why should we suddenly believe in this team's culture, starting at the top? Because they signed Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks? Nah.

Much less important, albeit still tell-tale: The Rockets remain wildly experimental and, by all appearances, uncertain of the talent already in place. Alperen Şengün seems in line for a bigger role and deservedly so. But Houston's serious dalliance with Brook Lopez suggests a lack of conviction in the former's development.

Then there's the impact actually acquired veterans have on the rest of the roster. VanVleet shouldn't infringe upon the role of rookie Amen Thompson, but handing out minutes to Brooks and the recently signed-for-some-reason Reggie Bullock, who history suggests will start hitting threes after Rockets games have ceased mattering, threatens to marginalize or limit the exposure of a Tari Eason or Cam Whitmore or, yes, even Thompson. The signings of Jeff Green and Jock Landale could also cap Şengün's place in the big-man pecking order—or at the very least render his closing-time reps inconsistent.