Chris Paul Has Fans Excited as Warriors Beat LeBron James-Less Lakers in Preseason

Chris Paul Has Fans Excited as Warriors Beat LeBron James-Less Lakers in PreseasonOctober 8, 2023
Chris Paul made his preseason debut for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, and things couldn't have gone much better for the 12-time All-Star and his new team en route to a 125-108 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, who were without LeBron James (rest).
Paul finished with six points, five assists and four rebounds in just 13 minutes. Most importantly, he showed great chemistry with Stephen Curry and the rest of the Dubs starters.
Granted, this is just one preseason game, and Paul barely suited up for 25 percent of the contest, but the early returns are wholly positive.
Golden State of Mind @unstoppablebaby
I feel like Chris Paul's tempo is a great thing for the Warriors. Dubs are historically an excellent transition team, but I feel like the one issue they have is sometimes they just go as fast as they can for now purpose. CP3 being willing to change gears is really nice.
The Warriors' next preseason game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13 at the Lakers. Game time is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.
Golden State opens the regular season on Oct. 24 against the Phoenix Suns at home.