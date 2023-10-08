X

NBA

    Chris Paul Has Fans Excited as Warriors Beat LeBron James-Less Lakers in Preseason

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 8, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Jarred Vanderbilt #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Chase Center on October 07, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Chris Paul made his preseason debut for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, and things couldn't have gone much better for the 12-time All-Star and his new team en route to a 125-108 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, who were without LeBron James (rest).

    Paul finished with six points, five assists and four rebounds in just 13 minutes. Most importantly, he showed great chemistry with Stephen Curry and the rest of the Dubs starters.

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Light night for the Warriors starters. A couple first half stints and they're done. They were a +6 in 13 minutes. Chris Paul had five assists. He found Steph Curry for three jumpers, Andrew Wiggins for a corner 3 and Kevon Looney for a layup.

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    Teammates. <a href="https://t.co/kR0y58A8T4">pic.twitter.com/kR0y58A8T4</a>

    Granted, this is just one preseason game, and Paul barely suited up for 25 percent of the contest, but the early returns are wholly positive.

    Shohei Ohtani Stan Account @AndyKHLiu

    Damn. I am enjoying Chris Paul high IQ hoops on my team. Lmaooo fuck

    arbacknine @aryh21

    Chris Paul looking for Steph every possession this is too good to be true

    Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. @DrNiravPandya

    I know its the preseason, but I am all in on Chris Paul now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a>

    Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

    I've been impressed with what I've seen from Chris Paul early. He's playing hard and looks good physically.

    NO SAUCES ENT.  @b0y1da_

    Chris Paul might just make Steph's life easier than KD ever did <br><br>I can't even lie…

    Beke @BK9419

    Man I wish we could just bubble wrap Chris Paul to the playoffs. He is a 16 game player now

    Golden State of Mind @unstoppablebaby

    I feel like Chris Paul's tempo is a great thing for the Warriors. Dubs are historically an excellent transition team, but I feel like the one issue they have is sometimes they just go as fast as they can for now purpose. CP3 being willing to change gears is really nice.

    jason battle 👨🏿‍💻 (muse) @jasontbattle

    chris paul makes us us better

    GSWdelivery @GSWdelivery

    Chris Paul's ability to draw fouls and get to the FT line is going to be so critical. We haven't had someone like that since KD. It enables us to get into the penalty early on so that Steph can take advantage of it.

    30 @FanHeartbroken

    chris paul is dealing right now<br><br>his playmaking and passing ability is making a clear difference in transition and the half court

    Matt Nahigian @mattnahigian

    First half analysis…<br><br>- Going to take a few games to get spacing right. <br><br>- Klay is going to go on some inane heaters this season<br><br>- Kuminga is going to be really special!<br><br>- It's still weird, but Chris Paul is going to be really good for his team!

    The Warriors' next preseason game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13 at the Lakers. Game time is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

    Golden State opens the regular season on Oct. 24 against the Phoenix Suns at home.

