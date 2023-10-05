Predicting the NBA's All-Underpaid Team This Season

2 of 6

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

2023-24 Base Salary: $26,346,666

Percentage of the 2023-24 Salary Cap: 19.37

Jalen Brunson's contractual arc is, quite frankly, the stuff of legend. Over the course of just a few months, he went from "Should the New York Knicks really have paid him that much?" in the summer of 2022 to "Hey, uh, is he on the league's most team-friendly deal?"

That latter question persists entering 2023-24. He's fresh off averaging 24.0 points and 6.2 assists on 59.7 true shooting. Only five other players spit out those benchmarks for all of last year: Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, De'Aaron Fox, Nikola Jokić and Damian Lillard. Brunson is the lone member from this clique who didn't make an All-NBA team.

Accounting for some regression is fair. Except, it's not. Brunson is entering his age-27 season. He's not getting any worse.