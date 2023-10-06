B/R Staff: Teams We'd Watch on NBA 'Hard Knocks'

5 of 9

Sam Navarro/Getty Images

Look, South Beach sells itself as a compelling setting for a reality TV show, but there are other reasons—both basketball and beyond—to think this could work.

You could devote an entire episode to the franchise's famed #culture and how exactly it is implemented. It would be fascinating to hear both the way this coaching staff sells its vision and how the players receive it. Newcomers could pinpoint exactly what this team does differently than the rest of the Association, and maybe by season's end, we'd all have ideas of how the secret sauce is made.

On the court, we could watch Erik Spoelstra, perhaps the best in the coaching business, work his magic. Maybe we'd catch glimpses of what goes into Jimmy Butler's elite competitiveness or what all Bam Adebayo is attempting to add to his bag. We'd see Tyler Herro attempt to reclaim his place as an organizational building block, Kyle Lowry fighting against Father Time and maybe even see an early glimpse of this team's next undrafted diamond in the rough.

Off the court, we'd get the backstory of Butler's…uh…eclectic hairstyles or hear what's brewing with Big Face Coffee. We could hear exactly how Herro feels after seemingly having one foot out the door amid Miami's Damian Lillard pursuit. We could get a confidence check-in with Caleb Martin, who had some breakout moments last postseason and might need to summon more with Max Strus gone from the wing rotation.