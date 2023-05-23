X

    Sources: LeBron James Considering Retirement After WCF Exit, 20 NBA Seasons

    Chris HaynesMay 23, 2023

    LOS ANGELES — Lakers star LeBron James is uncertain if he'll be with the team when the 2023-24 season starts in the fall, and retirement is under consideration, league sources tell Bleacher Report, TNT.

    LeBron has a lot to weigh, sources say.

    James is expected to take his time in deciding if he'll return for Year 21. He has two years, $97 million remaining on his contract, but the final year is a player option.

    This blockbuster revelation comes after the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals on Monday night.

    LeBron James with a cryptic ending to his press conference: "I got a lot to think about. … Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about."

    After 20 years, if this is it for LeBron, the four-time champion and four-time Finals MVP would exit the game 1st all-time in scoring, having passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this season, and 1st all-time in playoff scoring with a 2,036-point gap between him and second place—Michael Jordan.

    Through this season, LeBron has discussed a strong desire to play in the league with Bronny, his oldest son, who is a projected member of the 2024 NBA Draft class.

    James was among the league's best this season earning a spot on the All-NBA Third Team. On the year, the 38-year-old, 19-time All-Star averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest, ultimately landing the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals after starting the year 2-10.

    Entering the 2023 offseason, Los Angeles has $29.6 million in practical cap space, per Spotrac.

    There isn't much long-term money on L.A.'s books with only six players officially contracted for the 2023-24 season, including James, Davis, Vanderbilt, Beasley and Mo Bamba.