LeBron James on Playing in NBA with Son Bronny: 'I'm Still Serious About It'

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

After Bronny James committed to USC yesterday, LeBron James is one step closer to his dream of playing with his son in the NBA.

James confirmed his commitment to this goal after the Los Angeles Lakers' 127-97 Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

"I was serious, and I'm still serious about it," James said, per ESPN's Romona Shelburne. "If my mind goes, then my body will just be like, 'OK, what are we doing?'"

Bronny James was a top-ranked high school prospect and will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.

James has mentioned his desire to play with his son in the NBA repeatedly throughout the years, especially as Bronny began to rise in prospect rankings during his senior year at Sierra Canyon.

James said in January that he knew this dream might involve playing against his son. ESPN projected Bronny as a future top-10 pick in an early mock 2024 draft this February.

But James has not given up on the dream of being teammates with Bronny and making NBA history, like Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. did when they became the first father-son duo to appear in the same MLB lineup in 1990.

"I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny. ...either in the same uniform or a matchup against him," James said in January, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure."

James is certain that he will still be ready to play in the 2024-25 season, during which he will turn 40 years old, but the reunion will also depend on what path Bronny decides to take with his basketball career.

"My son is going to take his journey," James said. "And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he's going to do what's best for him. ...So, just because that's my aspiration or my goal, doesn't mean it's his. And I'm absolutely OK with that."

Bronny James attended Game 3 on Saturday night and could be in the crowd tomorrow when the Lakers fight to put the Warriors on the brink of elimination in Game 4.