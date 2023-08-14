James Harden Calls 76ers' Morey a Liar, Vows to Never Play for Him amid Trade Rumors

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is a man of his word, because he just made things very "uncomfortable" for his current team.

During an event in China, Harden called Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar" and said he has no intentions of suiting up for a franchise that employs Morey.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Philadelphia was done entertaining trade negotiations around Harden and plans to bring him back for training camp. The 10-time All-Star became frustrated with Morey when the Sixers didn't offer him a max-level extension, according to Wojnarowski.

Based on multiple reports, there was a belief around the NBA that Philadelphia had signaled to Harden, first when he was traded to the team and then when he re-signed in 2022, a lucrative multiyear deal would be forthcoming.

With that in mind, Harden's exasperation is understandable to a degree.

However, the the 33-year-old hasn't gotten another max-level contract because he hasn't performed at a max-type level over the past two seasons.

As a member of the Sixers, he's averaging 21.0 points, 10.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds, with his scoring noticeably below his peak years with the Houston Rockets. His performances in the 2022 and 2023 playoffs played a role in each of their exits as well.

Harden had just 11 points as Philly lost to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals last year, and he shot a combined 7-of-27 from the field in the final two games against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 conference semis.

Harden largely has himself to blame for how his earning power has cratered. In addition, his current predicament is one entirely of his own making because he could've opted out and left Philadelphia behind altogether.

Losing the 2017-18 MVP as a free agent would've been a massive blow to the Sixers' championship hopes. Given what's unfolding now, it may nevertheless have been a better route.

Morey was stuck between a rock and a hard place once it became clear Harden wanted out. Trading him means getting worse in the short term with as much as his value has diminished, while keeping him on the roster may create an untenable situation.

Unless he's prepared to retire, it might be tough for Harden to follow through on his promise to never play for a Morey-led team. ESPN's Zach Lowe explained the collective bargaining agreement allows for the Sixers to hold his contract rights in perpetuity if he's effectively a no-show for more than 30 days.

Having a visibly disgruntled and disengaged Harden on the practice floor and in games might not be much better, though.