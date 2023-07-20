James Harden Says 'Time to Get Uncomfortable' in Cryptic Post amid 76ers Trade Rumors

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

James Harden's standoff with the Philadelphia 76ers continued Thursday with a cryptic Instagram post as trade rumors continue to swirl around the team's star point guard.

"Been comfortable for so long," Harden wrote on his Instagram story. "It's time to get uncomfortable."

Harden exercised a $35.6 million 2023-24 contract option in June with the hopes of exploring a trade from the Sixers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

If the veteran guard is successful in forcing a deal, it will be his third trade since January 2021.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported June 30 that Harden wants to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, and Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer said Wednesday that there has been "no substantial trade conversation for Philadelphia regarding Harden and any other team."

"Rival front offices have been briefed on Harden's unwavering focus on the Clippers and the Clippers alone," Fischer wrote.

Harden led the NBA with 10.7 assists per game last year while averaging 21.0 points and 6.1 rebounds in his first full season with the 76ers before reportedly asking out of Philadelphia in June, a year and a half after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.