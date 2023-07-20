James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers Could Prevent Star's Free Agency If He Holds Out

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden may want a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, but a holdout is not an option.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported the Sixers could prevent Harden from entering free agency next summer if he holds out for more than 30 days. A provision in the NBA's collective bargaining agreement states a player who "withholds playing services for more than 30 days after the start of the last season covered by his contract" could be held in violation of his contract and prevented from even signing with a team outside the NBA.

