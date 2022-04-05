Windhorst: When 76ers Traded for James Harden, It Was Implied He'd Get 'Big' Contract

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

While he's technically eligible for free agency this offseason, a long-term extension for Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden might be a mere formality.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said at the 42:30 mark on his Hoop Collective podcast the Sixers "implied that they were going to offer him the big number" when they acquired Harden from the Brooklyn Nets.

Windhorst added, however, that there was some frustration from Philadelphia's side when the 10-time All-Star failed to immediately trigger his $47.4 million player option.

"There was an agreement for Harden to opt in to his contract for next year as part of the trade, and the reason there was, was because the 76ers just didn't want to have that uncertainty out there," Windhorst said.

"But Harden ... was asked about it and he basically gave the answer, 'There's a lot going on. You know, I had to pack. I had to cancel my cable and all this stuff.' Like, oh what about that $40 million option, you just forgot about that? Like, you know, you forgot your case of DVDs? It was a nonsensical answer, but basically he just didn't do it. It was agreed to; he just didn't do it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.