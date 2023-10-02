Report: James Harden Doesn't Attend 76ers' Media Day amid Trade, Contract Rumors

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden isn't attending the team's media day Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported before that Harden is expected to show up when it counts, though.

"The theory is—and like I say, the theory—is that he wants to get paid," she said at the 58:44 mark of Brian Windhorst's Hoop Collective podcast. "He's not gonna Ben Simmons this and say, 'I'm gonna lose $19 million of salary by not showing up.'"

Shelburne added Harden could be "more of a distraction" by reporting to camp, which would help accomplish his overall aims.

When it became clear the 10-time All-Star wanted out, a holdout on the scale of what Simmons did in 2021-22 didn't—and still doesn't—seem all that likely.

Simmons was only in the second year of the five-year, $177.2 million extension he had signed with Philadelphia. While his pay was being withheld during the saga, he was largely assured of his future earnings.

On the other hand, Harden is due to be a free agent next summer after watching his earning power steadily erode. His decision to pick up his $35.6 million player option for this season rather than hitting the open market seemed to be an admission he wasn't going to do better elsewhere.

To earn another big contract, either of the short- or long-term variety, Harden needs to not only show up for the Sixers but also show out on the court.

Matt Barnes reflected on Certified Smoke how "the NBA doesn't need (Harden)." Kevin Garnett echoed that sentiment when he said that even a player as established as Harden doesn't have "infinite wiggles" as he attempts to force himself off a third team.

Then there's the collective bargaining agreement minutiae. ESPN's Zach Lowe noted in July how the CBA includes a clause stipulating that a player on an expiring contract who holds out beyond the first 30 days of the season can be deemed in violation of his deal. Were that to happen, the team that retains his contract rights can basically block him from signing with any other pro team.