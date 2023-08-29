Evan Fournier on Future amid Trade Rumors: 'If the Knicks Want to Keep Me' I'll Stay

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Knicks veteran guard Evan Fournier had expressed a desire for a new home prior to the 2023-24 season, but it now sounds like he's open to the possibility of staying put.

"As you know it's not in my hands," Fournier told Antonis Stroggylakis of Eurohoops.net. "If the Knicks want to keep me, I'll have to stay, if they want to trade me I'll have to go."

Last month, Fournier told French publication L'Équipe's Yann Ohnona (h/t Cesare Milanti of Eurohoops.net) that he expected to be traded this offseason following his disappointing experience with the Knicks in 2022-23:

"I would be very surprised to be a Knick next year. They pay me 18 million, they have no interest in keeping me. I would be [shocked]. I'm going to be traded, it's not possible otherwise. Or I'd be stuck, and so would they. They have several players with big contracts coming in. Unless they want to pay a crazy luxury tax… If I stayed, it would be a disaster basketball-wise for my career. I can manage a year without playing. Two… that would be terrible."

Fournier was referring to being removed from the rotation last season and being limited to 27 games with seven starts. He averaged just 6.1 points, the second-lowest mark of his 11-year career while also shooting a career-worst 30.7 percent from three-point range.

The 30-year-old also said during his interview with L'Équipe's Yann Ohnona that he didn't have a relationship with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. Fournier is set to make $18.8 million this season in the third year of his four-year, $73 million deal, so it would be a surprise if the Knicks didn't try to trade him this offseason.

For his part, Fournier believes he can still be a strong contributor in the right situation.

"We'll see. Obviously, I want to play again. I want to have success," he told Stroggylakis. "I know I can help. I know I can play, I know I can do many things."