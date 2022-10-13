Why Your Favorite Team Won't Win the 2022-23 NBA Title

0 of 30

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Annual disclaimer: I do not actually despise Your Favorite NBA Team™.

Au contraire, I love Your Favorite NBA Team. They are underrated. Every other franchise is overrated. Your Favorite NBA Team doesn't have enough nationally televised games. Everyone else's has far too many. I am betting my life's savings on Your Favorite NBA Team to cash the over on their win total. Everyone on Your Favorite NBA Team will have a career year. If Your Favorite NBA Team isn't a championship formality now, it will be by the trade deadline, when they flip a collection of inessential contributors for a superstar without having to relinquish a single valuable draft pick or prospect.

When Your Favorite NBA Team wins the first end of a back-to-back on a Tuesday or Wednesday in January, against an opponent starting four or five players whose names you must Google to confirm they are actual NBA players, I will run through the streets, tears of joy streaming down my face and euphoric snot cascading out of my nostrils, reciting a victory song I will have written just for the occasion at the top of my lungs while live-streaming every moment of it across all six kazillion social media platforms.

Your Favorite NBA Team is My Favorite NBA Team™.

For the purpose of this exercise, though, I do not like Your Favorite NBA Team. I hate them. Loathe them. Despise them with the catastrophically explosive passion of a thousand-trillion simultaneous supernovas. I have never watched any of their games, and I don't plan to start now.

It's not personal. Or for clicks. (Well, not purely for clicks.) It's science. Only one team wins the NBA title every year. In 2022-23, it won't be yours—statistically speaking, anyway. I'm here to explain why.

Armors of apathy should be worn in the space that follows at all times. Safety first, after all. Let's ride.