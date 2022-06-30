Winners and Losers from Hawks-Spurs Dejounte Murray Trade

2 of 7

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Integrating Dejounte Murray into the offense is much less of a no-brainer proposition. Just so we're clear: That's different from saying it's the wrong call.

Murray is a more talented table-setter and self-creator—and, recently, even a more efficient finisher around the basket—than Delon Wright. The latter is a more-than-capable backup and running mate. But Murray has additional layers to his armory that uniquely qualify him to bolster lineups without Trae Young. Those minutes remained a problem last season. The Hawks were better than bearable with both Wright and Bogdan Bogdanovic on the floor, but either way, Murray improves the Trae-less stretches.

Whether his partnership with Young unfolds as seamlessly is a separate matter. The idea of displacing Trae from the ball and leveraging his shooting into off-ball mayhem is drool-inducing. Theoretically.

We have know idea what Young would look like as part of a backcourt cooperative because we've yet to see it. Over 83 percent of his made baskets went unassisted last season, the fourth-largest share among 96 players who averaged more than 30 minutes per game. He also ranked fourth under the same criteria (minimum five games played) in 2020-21, sixth in 2019-20 and ninth in 2018-19.

Assuming Young will cede agency over a chunk of possessions and has zero issue inciting mayhem away from the ball, are we sure, with absolute certainty, Murray is the creator who can take advantage of it? He has made strides with his changes in pace, reads in transition and pick-and-roll ball control. He also has an operable mid-range game. But he still likes to live inside the arc and isn't your conventional quick-twitch off-the-bounce jump shooter. Space could get tight in the half-court—or at the very least a little complicated—when playing with Clint Capela.

How well the Hawks fare following this trade matters a great deal. They just forfeited control of three unprotected first-rounders when accounting for the 2026 swap. Anything less than fringe title contention by that time is a disappointment—particularly with Murray scheduled for free agency in 2024.

To that end, Murray has a lot riding on this move, too. The Hawks are a better team than the Spurs on paper. But San Antonio's period of transition afforded him more control over the offense and facilitated an ascension that had many believing he'd forgo extension talks because he'd be a max-contract candidate on the open market. He loses some of his appeal if this new marriage doesn't pan out as intended.