Winners and Losers from Trail Blazers-Pistons Jerami Grant Trade

1 of 6

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

General manager Joe Cronin has made no secret of his intent to reshape the Blazers around Damian Lillard following the team's February teardown. This deal is a vindication of sorts for him, and more importantly, it's infinitely clarifying for the team.

Portland has mostly seemed like it's wandering aimlessly through an organizational fog since the firesale. It didn't acquire an immediate first-round pick despite giving up CJ McCollum, Robert Covington, Larry Nance Jr. and Norman Powell, and the idea that Cronin could rebuild the roster from half-scratch around a soon-to-be 32-year-old Damian Lillard felt comedic.

Widespread skepticism presumed the Blazers would do something impulsive and lackluster to short-circuit their bigger picture in the pursuit of the nine-seed. Their infatuation with Jerami Grant ranked among the league's worst kept secrets, and armchair general managers everywhere wondered if they'd be near-sighted enough to flip the No. 7 pick for a non-star speeding toward a nine-figure payday.

This move submarines nothing. The Blazers are giving up a distant first-rounder from a team projected to run the tables in the Eastern Conference, so long as Giannis Antetokounmpo still dons its jersey. The idea of cap space is over-romanticized for smaller markets anyways—and, frankly, quite useless ahead of this summer's free-agency class.

Bankrolling Grant's next deal will be expensive. He's eligible for a four-year, $112 million extension right now. That's not egregious for one of the league's premier three-and-D weapons, particularly one who flashed more ball skills after arriving in Detroit and might be able to steal some minutes as a small-ball 5.

A four-year extension also takes Grant through his age-32 season. There's a chance, if not overwhelming likelihood, that he's a more valuable trade asset on his new deal than the Bucks pick ever would be.

In the meantime, the Blazers are getting the kind of wing defender they've long lacked who fits like a glove on offense, even if they must cater to his desire for some self-created touches. There's a separate conversation to be had about whether Portland's journey to this point was worth the logistical gymnastics.

Is Grant, Dame, Anfernee Simons (restricted), Josh Hart, Jusuf Nurkic (unrestricted) and No. 7 actually an upgrade over Dame, McCollum, Powell, Simons, Nance and Covington? It's a fair question—and one for another day, after we know what the Blazers wind up doing with the seventh-overall pick. On its own, though, this move is a colossally clarifying W for Portland.