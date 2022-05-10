1 Ambitious Free-Agent Target for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

This summer's NBA free-agency class doesn't lend itself to grand ambitions. Genuine star power is in short supply, and you can count the number of teams with access to max spending power on one hand.

We're taking the reins of each team and swinging for the fences anyway.

Do not confuse "ambitious" in this case to mean "every squad should pursue paths to signing Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine or Deandre Ayton." This brand of keyboard GMing aims to balance aggression with feasibility.

Free-agent targets will be suggested relative to each team's cap sheet, roster needs and stylistic leanings. Suitors with meaningful space will for the most part be tethered to big names, because such cases are so few we need—we must—make the most of them. Pretty much everybody else will be shopping on the margins with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($10.3 million), mini mid-level exception ($6.4 million), bi-annual exception ($4.1 million) or lesser offers.

Incumbent free agents will not be eligible for this exercise. That's not as fun. But presumed commitments to players who teams want back will absolutely factor into their spending power and, therefore, the outside free agent chosen for them.